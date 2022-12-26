Two dead, four injured after mass shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana, with suspect at large

Eight rescued alive, two suspected missing, after massive avalanche in Austrian ski resort Close
By Chris King • 26 December 2022 • 17:36

Two people have been killed and four more injured in a mass shooting incident in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana.

 

Two people have been killed and another four left injured today, Monday, December 26, after a mass shooting occurred in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana. The incident took place ‘in the Lower Ninth Ward on St. Maurice Avenue’, during the early hours, reported breitbart.com.

According to cbsnews.com, the incident happened just after 12:30am. Police units responding to reports of shots being fired discovered several gunshot victims. All are believed to be in their late teens.

Emergency service personnel pronounced two young people dead at the scene. These were a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old male. Another two males, both aged 18, were rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. An 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were also transferred to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Murder squad detectives have remained at the location of the shooting gathering evidence. No motive has yet been established for this crime and no suspect has been apprehended according to CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL-TV.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

