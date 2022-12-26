By Chris King • 26 December 2022 • 17:36

Two dead, four injured after mass shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana, with suspect at large

Two people have been killed and four more injured in a mass shooting incident in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana.

Two people have been killed and another four left injured today, Monday, December 26, after a mass shooting occurred in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana. The incident took place ‘in the Lower Ninth Ward on St. Maurice Avenue’, during the early hours, reported breitbart.com.

🚨BREAKING NEWS UPDATE🚨

2 dead, 4 injured after shooting in Lower 9th Ward

We now know the two victims dead at the scene were both 19-years-old, a male and a female. The injured victims are two 18-year-old males, one 18-year-old female and one 17-year-old female. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/LwzYbZgZJK — Leigha McNeil WWL-TV (@leigha_mcneil) December 26, 2022

According to cbsnews.com, the incident happened just after 12:30am. Police units responding to reports of shots being fired discovered several gunshot victims. All are believed to be in their late teens.

Emergency service personnel pronounced two young people dead at the scene. These were a 19-year-old female and a 19-year-old male. Another two males, both aged 18, were rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. An 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were also transferred to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Murder squad detectives have remained at the location of the shooting gathering evidence. No motive has yet been established for this crime and no suspect has been apprehended according to CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL-TV.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.