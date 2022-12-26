China to lift COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from January 8

According to the Moscow news agency Tass on Monday, December 26 China said that it will lift the restrictions that have prevented many people from travelling to the country.

Instead of being required to enter quarantine travellers will now be able to undergo a PCR test up to 48 hours prior to departure in a rule that was used by European nations until it was abolished earlier this year.

The report announcing the change says: “Individuals arriving in China must undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure.

“In case of a negative result, they will be able to enter the PRC without requesting a health code at the embassy or consulate when filling out a customs declaration on the state of health.”

China has been closed to the outside world since early 2020 when restrictions were placed on travellers from abroad. Passenger corridors at land border points were closed, and passengers arriving from abroad had to undergo mandatory quarantine. Currently, the quarantine period is five days having been reduced from the three weeks initially imposed.