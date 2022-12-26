By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 14:46

'Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) disagreements can be resolved' after Kazakhstan refuses to help Russia bypass sanctions. Image: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the news that CIS member Kazakhstan had reportedly refused to help Russia bypass sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is a willingness to resolve disagreements between Commonwealth of Independent States members.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Leaders’ Summit meeting in St Petersburg on Monday, December 26, Putin said that there is a willingness to resolve any disagreement between CIS member countries.

“Unfortunately, the challenges and threats in this area, primarily from outside, are only growing every year,” he said.

“We have to admit, unfortunately, that there are also disagreements between the member states of the Commonwealth.”

He added: “The main thing, however, is that we are ready and will cooperate. And even if any problematic issues arise, we seek to resolve them ourselves – together, working together, providing each other friendly help and mediation.”

The Russian president also noted that the CIS has maintained close contacts through the special services this year, as reported by Russian state-owned media outlet RIA.

Putin said: “This year, close operational contacts, as before, were maintained between national security agencies and special services, as well as other structures responsible for ensuring law and order and internal stability.”

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is reportedly refusing to help Russia bypass sanctions, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, deputy prime minister and head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told the Japanese TV channel NHK.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan and Russia have close relations, and the imposition of sanctions would be detrimental to the well-being of Kazakh citizens, among others. At the same time, Astana’s refusal to violate restrictive measures of third countries is one of the principles of the country’s economic policy, and it will strictly adhere to this rule in the future, he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.