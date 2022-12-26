Conservative Americans and Brits among biggest users of Pornhub

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 17:46

The ever-popular porn video hosting website Pornhub has released its viewing figures for 2022 which show conservative Americans and Brits to be among its biggest users.

The figures released on Monday, December 27 show changing attitudes towards sex across America and other parts of the western world.

The $98 billion a year website said that the biggest change was the increase in transgender searches rising to the seventh most popular search term, an increase of nearly 75 per cent. In Brazil, the term rose to the number one spot.

Unsurprisingly with the larger population, the U.S. remain the number one users of the Canadian-owned website. Whilst that number is expected what possibly isn’t is that users in Republican states stayed on the site for longer, whilst the word “trans” was searched more in historically conservative Republican states than in any others.

The UK came second in the number of users of the platform followed by France, Japan, Mexico, Italy and Germany.

On average users spent between nine and 11 minutes on the site, with search terms differing enormously across the U.S. and elsewhere. “Homemade” content was also most popular than ever before with a 310 per cent increase in searches.

The most popular hour for use of the website was as expected being between 11 pm and midnight, whilst the early morning (5 am) tended to be when the fewest users were online.

Another area of growth was the use of mobiles with more than 84 per cent of visitors using their phone to access the site, whilst browsing using a tablet fell 34 per cent to just three per cent of users.

The usage of Pornhub provides some interesting insight into conservative America, as it does Britain and elsewhere. Perhaps more interesting is the staggering income of the site reaching nearly $100 billion (€94 billion) in 2022.

