By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 15:57
Russian President Putin creates new position for former PM Dmitry Medvedev. Image: paparazzza/Shutterstock.com
The Russian president introduced the post of First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, which was taken by former Russian Prime Minister and ex-president, Dmitry Medvedev.
The announcement was made via decree on Monday, December 26.
According to the document, the first deputy chairman of the commission has the right to create councils and working groups that will deal with the activities of the military-industrial commission.
The decree also stated that the head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemyev was expelled from the members of the commission. His position will be taken by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov.
At the end of last month, the former Russian president created controversy by stating that Kyiv was ‘simply a Russian city’.
After Ukrainian officials claimed on Sunday, November 20, that their forces would soon liberate Crimea, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, responded by calling Kyiv “simply a Russian city”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.