Russian President Putin creates new position for former PM Dmitry Medvedev. Image: paparazzza/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev as the first deputy of the country’s Military-Industrial Commission.

The Russian president introduced the post of First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, which was taken by former Russian Prime Minister and ex-president, Dmitry Medvedev.

The announcement was made via decree on Monday, December 26.

According to the document, the first deputy chairman of the commission has the right to create councils and working groups that will deal with the activities of the military-industrial commission.

The decree also stated that the head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemyev was expelled from the members of the commission. His position will be taken by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov.

At the end of last month, the former Russian president created controversy by stating that Kyiv was ‘simply a Russian city’.

After Ukrainian officials claimed on Sunday, November 20, that their forces would soon liberate Crimea, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, responded by calling Kyiv “simply a Russian city”.

