By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 11:11

More than FOUR THOUSAND civilians reportedly killed in Donetsk People's Republic. Image: Christelle Neant/Shutterstock.com

IN the Donetsk People’s Republic, 4,400 civilians, including 132 children, have been killed since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated back in February, according to reports from the DPR on Monday, December 26.

The Donetsk People’s Republic’s representation to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of War Crimes Issues of Ukraine (JCCC) said that “in 312 days of escalation, 4,400 civilians have been killed, including 132 children.”

“In the territory within the pre-SAF borders, 2,311 civilians, including 157 children, were wounded to varying degrees of severity… In the territory liberated during the SDF, 1,645 civilians, including 92 children, were injured,” the office wrote on Telegram.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a disputed entity created by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which claims Donetsk Oblast. It began as a breakaway state and was then annexed by Russia in 2022. The city of Donetsk is the claimed capital city.

During the aforementioned period, the ministry recorded 13,927 shells, of which 13,596 were fired with heavy weapons and more than 91,000 shells of various calibres were fired, including 32 missiles from Tochka-U missile launcher, 149 rockets from HIMARS, 255 rockets from BM-27 “Uragan” and 12,281 rockets from BM-21 “Grad” and 16,444 shells of 155 mm calibre.

The number of civilians killed in Russian-backed DPR has dramatically increased since the end of October.

On October 31, close to 500 people had been killed in Donetsk People’s Republic since February, when the war began in Ukraine.

“In 256 days of escalation, 492 civilians have been killed, including 23 children. Full details of civilians killed in the liberated territory during the SSO (special military operation) are being established,” the ministry said at the time.

It was stated that 3,677 civilians, including 232 children, were injured during this period.

While more than 8,000 residential buildings and 1,868 civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

