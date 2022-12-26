Here’s how Big Eyes Coin may grow larger than other Meme Coin Giant – Shiba Inu

By EWN • 26 December 2022 • 11:20

The coin market is an intriguing ecosystem. The interaction between cryptocurrencies ensures that traders can make money. However, it’s not that simple. There are several categories of digital assets that make up the coin market. Notable among them are meme coins. The story about meme coins is a unique but equally impressive one. These tokens were initially considered to be significant jokes of the coin market. No one wanted to purchase meme coins.

Following the massive price increase of Dogecoin (DOGE), meme coins have gained a more reputable position in the coin market. They have become so popular and are now considered a subsection of the coin market overall. There are already a few big names in the meme sector, including Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Safemoon. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new addition to this space. This piece will examine how Big Eyes Coin may grow more significant than other prominent meme coins.

Has Shiba Inu outlived the hype?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is famous for being the Dogecoin killer. This meme coin was designed by a group of developers who wanted to create a cryptocurrency that could outperform Dogecoin. The development team, also known as Ryoshi, were a breakaway team from Dogecoin’s developers.

The goal of this team was to create a project that would thrive without any of the deficiencies of Dogecoin. They wanted a meme coin that could easily stand the test of time. To do this, they required a project with an essential utility and some of the features of the top crypto projects.

When Shiba Inu was created, many changes were introduced to it. After studying Dogecoin (DOGE) up close, these developers knew what and what not to add to their tokens. They started by ensuring that Shiba Inu had a real-life utility. You see, users can use Shiba Inu to create other decentralized projects.

One of the most popular decentralized crypto exchanges, PancakeSwap (CAKE), is designed on Shiba Inu’s blockchain. There are plans to develop similar projects in the future. Aside from building dApps, Shiba Inu can also be used to exchange. Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular means of payment on many online websites and e-commerce stores.

Shiba Inu also adopts a community-driven approach that ensures that users contribute to the growth of the token. This meme coin has gained more than 500 thousand users in its blockchain. SHIB’s blockchain is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, it has a better capacity to process transactions. However, with all the dogecoin hype now dying down, will Shiba Inu (SHIB) also go down with it?

Big Eyes Coin is bringing novelty back to Crypto

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an innovative crypto project with plenty of benefits for users. This cryptocurrency is designed to give more to users. Its developers have designed a crypto token that will transfer the benefits of the DeFi community to crypto users. The developers of this token have decided to make Big Eyes Coin one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world by 2030.

This cryptocurrency will allow users to create NFTs. As Big Eyes Coin grows and gains more value, its NFTs will gain more popularity. By trading Big Eyes Coin NFTs, users can make money for themselves. Big Eyes Coin NFTs will become one of the most valuable tokens on the coin market.

Big Eyes Coin will also create a platform where users can trade their NFTs at a reasonable price. BIG is the native token for this meme blockchain. There are 200 BIG tokens, and users hold 90% of them. That’s more user control than you’ll find on most meme coins. You can join the Big Eyes Coin presale to signup for this unique project.

