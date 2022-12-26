By Imran Khan • 26 December 2022 • 16:01

Iran arrests UK dual nationals over anti-government protests Photo by Ryan S Thomas Shutterstock.com

The British-Iranian dual nationals were arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday, December 25, while attempting to leave the country.

The Iranian government arrested seven people in connection with anti-government protests on Sunday, including some who are British-Iranian dual nationality holders. According to a statement quoted in Reuters by the country´s state media, the people were arrested by the country´s Revolutionary Guards.

A statement by the government in the state media said, “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country.”

Meanwhile, officials at the British foreign ministry have said that they intend to seek further information into the matter related to the incident.

Iran witnessed major unrest following the death of a 22-year-old woman known as Mahsa Amini. A Kurdish Iranian national, she died after being arrested and held in detention for dressing inappropriately, according to the strict dress code for women in Iran.

Following her death, protests in Iran as well as several parts of the world, have demanded the fall of the present ruling government of the country. This has presented one of the biggest challenges for the Shiite Muslim-ruled government since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

UN human rights experts have stated that since the protests began in mid-September, more than 14,000 people have been detained.

The Iranian government has also executed anti-government protestors, with the most recent hanging of a 23-year-old man named Majidreza Rahnavard in December. Rahnavard was hanged just 23 days after his arrest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.