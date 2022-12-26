WATCH – Microsoft co-founder’s art collection sold for a record $1.5 billion

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 16:18

Marilyn Monroe screenprint by Andy Warhol - Image Mundissima /Shutterstock.com

The personal art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has been sold for a record $1.5 billion (€1,411 billion), the highest price ever paid for a single art collection.

According to Reuters on Monday, December 26, Allen’s collection included five dozen works from renowned artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Paul Cezanne, as well as sporting memorabilia.

Fetching a record price for an American artist, Andy Warhol’s 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetched a cool $195 million (€183 million).

On the sporting from Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey from the 1998 NBA final sold for $10.1 million (€9.5 million), making it the most expensive piece of game-worn memorabilia ever.

Other items include Buzz Aldrin’s inflight jacket from the Apollo 11 mission to the moon back in 1969, fetching $2.8 million (€2.6 million) and the world’s largest pear-shaped pink diamond. The vivid pink stone weighing 18.18 carats sold for $28.8 million (€27.1 million).

WATCH: 2022 was a year of record-breaking auction hauls in the world of art: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection was sold for $1.5 billion, the highest amount ever collected at a single art auction 🎨 pic.twitter.com/loA1Lp1xpv — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2022

The collection, which was auctioned by Sotheby’s, was sold for a record $1.5 billion (€1.41 billion) after attracting buyers from all corners of the globe.

