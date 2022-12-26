By Chris King • 26 December 2022 • 19:46

Image of Philippe Streiff. Credit: Wikipedia - By Thesupermat - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45370943

Philippe Streiff, the ex-Formula One driver passed away aged 67.

The world of motorsport is in mourning after the news that Philippe Streiff passed away last Friday, December 23, at the age of 67. A potentially successful career in Formula One was cut short in 1989.

While at the Jacarepagua circuit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for pre-season training, the French driver was involved in a horrific accident which subsequently left him paralysed from the neck down.

Streiff moved into F1 three years after winning the 1981 French Formula 3 championship. After spells with Tyrrell and AGS, his only podium finish was achieved with the Equipe Ligier team in the 1985 Australian Grand Prix. He participated in 55 Formula One Grands Prix, after debuting on 21 October 1984.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Streiff continued to associate himself with motorsport. Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Alain Prost, and the late Ayrton Senna all competed in the Master’s Karting Paris Bercy competition that he organised. He also participated in numerous campaigns involved with the promotion of road safety awareness and disabilities.

“Sad to hear this about my former teammate Philippe”, tweeted Martin Brundle, his former teammate at Tyrrell. “Lovely guy, and very stylish in and out of the car. I remember that day clearly when we were testing in Rio and he had his crash. The red flag was followed by the medivac heli. Different days”, he added.

Sad to hear this about my former team mate Philippe. Lovely guy, and very stylish in and out of the car. I remember that day clearly when we were testing in Rio and he had his crash. The red flag followed by the medivac heli. Different days. 😔 https://t.co/RXzroxxfiE — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) December 23, 2022

