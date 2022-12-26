Putin appoints former President Medvedev as first deputy in Russia’s Military Industrial Commission

By Chris King • 26 December 2022 • 21:34

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev was installed as the first deputy in the Military Industrial Commission by Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today, Monday, December 26, installed Dmitry Medvedev as his first deputy in the Military Industrial Commission that he heads. Medvedev is already the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and a former President of Russia.

According to the decree published today, Alexander Kurenkov, the head of the Ministry of Emergency was also appointed to join the commission. He replaced the expelled Igor Artemyev who previously headed the FAS, as reported by tass.ru.

Putin is the chairman of the commission which also includes Denis Manturov, the Deputy Prime Minister as head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. He holds the posts of deputy head of the commission and head of its collegium, which was formed to resolve current issues.

Also on the commission are Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, along with the current heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the FSB, the National Guard and others.

