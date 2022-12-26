By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 10:18

BREAKING: Former Russian striker Sergey Dmitriev dies aged 59. Image: fc-zenit.ru/Official

FORMER Russian striker Sergey Dmitriev dies aged 59, as reported on Monday, December 26.

Former Russian striker Sergey Dmitriev died on December 26, according to one of his former clubs, Zenit Saint Petersburg.

“Zenit expresses condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Dmitriev. The legendary striker of the Blues and Whites passed away on December 26,” a statement from the club read.

Sergey Dmitriev was born in Leningrad on March 19, 1964. He made his debut for Zenit at the age of 18 and then played for the Leningrad main team (later Zenit Saint Petersburg) for another eight years.

For Zenit, the striker won the USSR Championship.

During his long career, Dmitriev played for Dynamo Moscow, CSKA and Spartak Moscow, representing Tyumen, Svetogorets and Kristall Smolensk. He also played in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Israel and Germany.

He played for USSR on more than one occasion.

“The Blue-White-White-Blues express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the legendary player,” the club added.

As a manager, Dmitriev most notably took charge of Dynamo Saint Petersburg and more recently coached the Tosno under 21s from 2016-2018.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

People took to social media to react to the news.

“Eternal memory. May he rest in peace,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Вечная память. Земля пухом. — Bogdanov Mikhail🌊 (@BogdanovMikhail) December 26, 2022

Another person said: “What a heavy loss…Sleep well Seryoga…Hmm…Sad…Very…”

Блин как так то? Какая тяжелая утрата..Спи спокойно Серёга..Мда…Печально…Очень.. https://t.co/FDqjLA7XPI — Evgenii Grigorev (@EvgeniiG) December 26, 2022

While another person wrote: “Big loss.”

