Ukrainians in ‘annexed territories can apply for Russian citizenship says Putin

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 18:13
Russian passport - Image Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com
The process approved on Monday, December 26 also provides for the instant recognition of anyone under the age of 14 as a Russian citizen, with anyone else unwilling to be a Ukrainian citizen able to apply for the change.
Published on the official Internet portal of legal information, the legislation is accompanied by all the documentation that will need to be submitted in order to become Russian.
Those that do apply will have to provide proof of citizenship from the DPR, LPR or Ukraine along with proof of residence. Those documents then need to be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia or its territorial body. The ministry told Kommersant that new passport applications will be processed in less than 10 days.
A bill before the Duma will see Ukrainians formally renounce their citizenship on the day the application for a Russian passport is submitted.
Russia is moving ahead with its plans to make the annexed areas permanent regions of the country, allowing Ukrainians in “annexed territories” to apply for Russian citizenship. Doing so will, however, allow Ukraine’s army to single out those considered collaborators by simply asking for their documents as and when they take back the regions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.