Ukrainians in ‘annexed territories can apply for Russian citizenship says Putin

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 18:13

Russian passport - Image Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the process by which Ukrainians in occupied territories can claim a passport, effectively renouncing their Ukrainian citizenship.

The process approved on Monday, December 26 also provides for the instant recognition of anyone under the age of 14 as a Russian citizen, with anyone else unwilling to be a Ukrainian citizen able to apply for the change.

Published on the official Internet portal of legal information, the legislation is accompanied by all the documentation that will need to be submitted in order to become Russian.

Those that do apply will have to provide proof of citizenship from the DPR, LPR or Ukraine along with proof of residence. Those documents then need to be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia or its territorial body. The ministry told Kommersant that new passport applications will be processed in less than 10 days.

A bill before the Duma will see Ukrainians formally renounce their citizenship on the day the application for a Russian passport is submitted.

Russia is moving ahead with its plans to make the annexed areas permanent regions of the country, allowing Ukrainians in “annexed territories” to apply for Russian citizenship. Doing so will, however, allow Ukraine’s army to single out those considered collaborators by simply asking for their documents as and when they take back the regions.

