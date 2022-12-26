Why HedgeUp is the best choice for investors looking to diversify their Crypto Portfolio?

By EWN • 26 December 2022 • 15:00

Every investor’s goal should be to maximise their profit and eliminate risk; it is why investment objectives are set and implement different strategies for capitalising on market trends. Part of these strategies is to allocate their funds to an extensive range of asset classes. The idea is to invest different percentages of your capital in more than one asset so that the price plunge doesn’t diminish your profitability excessively.

Why Having a Diverse Portfolio is Important?

Portfolio diversification is the act of allocating a varying percentage of funds to different assets to reduce risk and maximize profit. Putting all your eggs in one basket means you incur the risk of losing the value of the whole portfolio because of a one-off event, such as a market crash or a crypto-malware attack. When you spread your investments across different tokens and coins, you are less exposed to the outcomes of a market downturn. When diversifying, the best choice for investors is HedgeUp.

HedgeUp is a new cryptocurrency that enables even a regular person to become an investor. It is the first crypto NFT Alternative Investment Marketplace in the world, that allows its users to invest in alternative investment assets fractionally. With this, you can make your portfolio much stronger with lesser risk. It aims to bridge the gap between fiat currency and cryptocurrency.

Investing in HedgeUp- A crypto with different use cases

Cryptocurrencies have various real-world applications besides serving as a store value or a method to buy and sell services and goods. There are currently more than 12000 cryptocurrencies, and the number of tokens keeps growing at an alarming rate. HedgeUp is a cryptocurrency with a bright future.

Nasdaq study shows that by 2025, total alternative investment under management is projected to reach $17.2 trillion. Ultimately, HedgeUp platform for crypto enthusiasts investing in alternative products can enhance their portfolios and improve their growth in the market.

How can You Benefit by Adding HedgeUp to Your Portfolio?

Big Returns

HedgeUp can be very profitable for you in the long run. You can expect an average return of 28 to 36% per annum. This is due to the combination of asset classes that you invest in.

Easy Banking

HedgeUp Banking can solve some of the biggest problems in the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto is associated with a card processing company that can easily convert crypto to fiat. It will enable you to spend your profits much more quickly and increase cash flow in the market.

Gaining More Insight

HedgeUp is a company with many professional experts with more than 30 years of experience with alternative asset investment. Some well-known public figures are also a part of HedgeUp. You can learn from these experts if you are new to the world of alternative assets.

DAO Integrated Platform

DAO is a community-led entity that is not overseen by a central authority. It is fully transparent and autonomous. DAO is governed by individual members who make the decisions collectively, such as treasury allocations and technical upgrades.

HedgeUp is integrating DAO that allows the users to keep track of liquidity allocations, investments, and the direction of the developments in progress. The community members have a hand in the decision-making process. Thus, they have the right to control the influence of the project in future.

Multiple Rewards

The community members of HedgeUP will be incentivized for locking and staking their HDUP tokens in the treasury through staking events. Staked HDUP tokens, which the members have bought, will contribute to the liquidity pool. This creates a strong market and improves trading opportunities for the whole community.

Final Thoughts

There has been significant growth in the alternative investment market in the last few years. For those who look to diversify their crypto portfolio in 2023, HedgeUp is the perfect opportunity to tap into its growth and reap the benefits in future.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido