UPDATE: 22-year-old woman killed by police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool identified. Image: Merseyside Police/Official

THE young woman who was killed by a police car in a traffic accident in Liverpool on Christmas Eve has been identified as her parents and police appeal for witnesses.

UPDATE 8.13 am (December 26) – The young woman killed by a “marked police vehicle” in Liverpool, UK on Christmas Eve has been identified as Rachael Louise Moore.

“Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Christmas Eve,” the police said in a statement.

“At around 8.10 pm last night, Saturday 24th December, emergency services were called to Sheil Road to reports that a marked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian.”

They added: “Sadly a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries. She has been named as Rachael Louise Moore.”

Rachael’s family issued a statement following her tragic death.

“Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much-loved granddaughter of Nana Sue.

“Partner to Jack and caring friend to many.”

They added: “She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

“The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Following the death of Rachael we are providing assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our sincere and thoughts and condolences are with Rachael’s family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained family Liaison Officers are supporting them at this time.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please make contact with us as we try to piece together the circumstances. I would also like to ask anyone who has CCTV, Dashcam or Smart doorbell footage that may help us to please get in touch. As is standard procedure the incident was referred to the IOPC. The family requests their privacy be respected at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at [email protected] or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 857 of Saturday 24 December.

ORIGINAL 9.18 am (December 25) – Tragic news from Liverpool, UK after a young woman was killed by police in a traffic accident on Christmas Eve.

According to reports on Sunday, December 25, a young woman, believed to be in her 20s, was killed after being hit by a police car on Sheil Road in Liverpool on Christmas Eve.

British news outlet Liverpool ECHO reported that the collision between the pedestrian and the police car occurred at around 8.10 pm on Saturday, December 24.

Several emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

People in the area confirmed that the road was cordoned off by police.

