By Matthew Roscoe • 26 December 2022 • 12:39

BREAKING: Young man stabbed in Alicante as police hunt launched. Image: Zagrean Viorel/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to early reports from Spanish media outlets on Monday, December 26, a young has been stabbed in the port area of Alicante.

Spain’s National Police has launched an investigation after a young Swiss man was stabbed during an attack by several people in the port area of Alicante on Monday, December 26.

A source for Spanish news outlet 20minutos reported that a 25-year-old Swiss man was stabbed in his side near his kidneys by one of his attackers.

His condition has not been released to the public. Sources told the media company that it was being guarded.

He is currently receiving medical treatment at Alicante General Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 6 am.

Police officers are currently scanning local CCTV cameras from the area as well as local nightclubs.

According to the media outlet source, the group of attackers were of Spanish origin and fled the scene after the attack.

National police officers have launched a hunt to find the perpetrators of the crime in Alicante and are appealing for witnesses.

More to follow…

