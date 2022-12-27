By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 17:58

After nine months works have finally been completed in the neighbourhood of Es Forti. Image: Mallorca City Council.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, toured the upgraded Calle of Rafael Rodriguez Mendez, where the works have been completed on Tuesday, December 27.

The mayor confirmed that the remodelling of this street “is yet another example of the transformation that is taking place in Palma.”

“It is a very important street, a pedestrian area where we have created a shady place to stay and benches to be able to rest and relax. It is one more of the works we are carrying out in Palma and of those that will continue to be carried out to make Palma a friendlier city to live in.”

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Angelica Pastor, added: “It was a much-needed refurbishment as the roads were in a very bad state. At the end of January, we will be planting new trees and shrubs to complete the work.”

