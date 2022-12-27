By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 14:11

Are you brave enough to have a dip on New Year's Day all for a good cause? Image: Paws-Patas Animal Charity.

For eight years, brave folk have been joining in the fun to raise money for the Paws-Patas Animal Charity in Mojacar by having a swim.

Not only has the event been growing year after year it has now consolidated itself as part of Mojacaran culture.

The beach just opposite the Best Indalo Hotel is the meeting point. Registration begins at 11.00.AM, ready for the midday dip.

Fancy dress is always welcomed as is the brandy, wine and treats that flow at the afterparty.

The charity has been rehoming abandoned cats and dogs in and around Mojacar since 1989 and is always in need of more hands and more funds! The charity needs to raise €9,500 every month simply to cover basic running costs and vet bills.

If would like to donate but are unable to make the event on New Year’s Day, you can make a bank transfer to PAWS-PATAS in Spain or Continental Europe: Cajamar Bank, 04639 Los Gallardos, Almeria. IBAN: ES7630580186342720002653, SWIFT / BIC: CCRIES2A. If you require a receipt please email: [email protected]

For more information email [email protected] or head to the website: /paws-patas.org/.

