By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 15:05

Are you looking for some Christmas festive fun in the new year? Image: Volha Vasilevich/Shutterstock-com.

Why not book to see the fairy godmother of all pantomimes, the one and only, “Cinderella” at the Careline Theatre in Calle de Calvari, Alcalali, Alicante.

Tickets can be purchased for performances on Thursday, January 19, at 8:00.PM, Friday, January 20, at 8:00.PM and Saturday, January 21, at 3:00.PM and then at 8:00.PM.

For more information or enquiries, email: [email protected] To book tickets head to the website www.carelinetheatre.net

Careline Theatre is a leading dramatic society on the Costa Blanca, providing local audiences with a quality theatre experience, second to none. They started in 1997 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The group are always on the lookout for talented individuals to join their cast and crew but equally if you are interested in getting involved in theatre, but not necessarily in the limelight, there are great opportunities for you behind the scenes.

You can join Careline by contacting membership secretary, Alan Gill: 1alphagolf.gmail.com

