Average price of electricity rises substantially in Spain on Tuesday, December 27

By Chris King • 27 December 2022 • 0:55

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, December 27, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 41.6 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 41.6 per cent on Tuesday, December 27, compared to today, Monday 26. Specifically, it will stand at €113.72/MWh, ending a period where the level was below €100/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool ‘- stands at €109.49/MWh tomorrow.

Tuesday’s minimum price, of €62.09/MWh, will be in the hour between 3am and 4am, while the maximum price will be registered between 6pm and 7pm, with 164.69/MWh.