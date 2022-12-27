Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 12:03

The Spanish national lottery brought huge cash prizes to several winners in the Axarquía region

Sweet statement

Organisers of the Epiphany King’s Parade in Rincón de La Victoria have partnered with a health organisation to provide gluten-free sweets. The Three Kings are set to distribute 3800kg of sweets suitable for people with Coeliac Disease on Thursday, January 5.

Lottery luck

Spain’s iconic ‘El Gordo’ lottery shone on Axarquía this year with winners in the Málaga region receiving €1.6 million. This includes a windfall of €400,000 for a 58-year-old woman who won in the town of La Viñuela, near to Vélez-Málaga.

Christmas miracle

A 23-year-old who went missing from the Costa del Sol town of Torremolinos was found safe in Alhaurín el Grande in time for Christmas. The man was found two days after going missing thanks to action from SOS Se Busca.

Population boom

Excellent quality of life is driving population increases across the Axarquía region. Nerja joined other towns recording population increases during the last year. Its 21,450 residents means Nerja has the third largest population after Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de La Victoria.

Season’s Greetings

The Mayor of Almuñécar visited Emergency Service providers in the town on Christmas Eve to spread some festive cheer and express the town’s gratitude for their year-round life-saving work. The Mayor also gave gifts to police, health workers and firefighters.

Christmas warmth

Temperatures soared to above 20 degrees Celsius in most towns in Axarquía over the festive period. The warmer weather was a welcome break from heavy rain during the last two weeks and allowed families to get together and enjoy the outdoors.