By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 12:08

BREAKING: Body of missing 24-year-old discovered in Spain's Murcia. Image: Sosdesaparecidos/Twitter

TRAGIC news from Spain’s Murcia on Tuesday, December 27, after the body of a missing 24-year-old man was discovered on December 26.

The body of missing 24-year-old Catalin Osolos, who went missing on December 17, was discovered in Spain’s Murcia.

Catalin Osolos was reported missing after disappearing from the district of Torreagüera, in Murcia.

The Spanish non-profit association SOS Desaparecidos in Caravaca de la Cruz issued an urgent appeal for the young man.

He was described as being of slim build with brown hair, blue eyes and 1.76 metres tall.

Spanish news outlet La Opinion de Murcia reported that police have cautiously identified the missing man but officers are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the identity of the body.

The news of the tragic discovery comes after the body of a missing teenager was reported on December 21.

National Police officers found the body of Fernando Fernández, one of the two boys who went missing in Carabanchel, Madrid.

The 17-year-old’s body was found in the Toledo landfill, where the province’s waste is managed.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.