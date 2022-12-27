BREAKING: Former Russian mayor dies aged 49 following car accident

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 10:33

A FORMER Russian mayor has died at the age of 49 following a car accident on Tuesday, December 27.

Russian media outlets reported that the former mayor of Alexandrov City in Russia’s Vladimir Region died in a car accident in the early hours of December 27.

Gennady Simin was travelling through the Odintsovo district in Russia when his car collided with another on the Mozhaiskoye Highway.

Simin, 49, died instantly according to Russian media outlet 112.

A taxi driver was also injured in the accident and was taken to hospital.

The former mayor of the city of Alexandrov was previously detained for “major fraud” in 2010, as reported by Russian news outlet Gazeta.

The investigation lasted three years.

In 2014, the court sentenced him to four years in prison.

The news of the deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident last month.

On Wednesday, November 9, Kherson deputy head Kirill Stremousov was killed in a car accident near Genicheskiy.

The circumstances of the accident have not yet been released.

Kherson head Vladimir Saldo confirmed Stremousov’s death at the time.

“It is very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today, he died in the territory of the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident,” he said.

