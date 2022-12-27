By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 15:30

BREAKING: Gruesome discovery made in Spain's León. Image: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

A GRUESOME discovery has been made in the San Esteban neighbourhood of León, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, December 27.

The body of a 60-year-old woman was found in the San Esteban neighbourhood of León, a city on the Bernesga River in northwest Spain, which had reportedly been there for 48 hours following what was described as a ‘violent death.’

Spain’s National Police are currently investigating the violent death of the woman who was found in her home late in the afternoon of December 26.

Following initial investigations, police have made one arrest, however, officers are still looking into the death.

According to Spanish news outlet ABC, the arrest was made in connection with the woman, which police are treating as murder.

The media outlet reported that the woman had been dead for 48 hours prior to her body being found, although this will be determined by the autopsy.

Investigations are still underway but limited information has been made available at this time.

Unofficial sources told ABC that the person arrested was the victim’s son, however, this remains unconfirmed.

The news of the woman’s death comes after a 69-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 88-year-old partner in Spain’s Santa Perpètua de Moguda on Monday, December 26.

The incident happened at around 6:43 am when the lifeless body of a woman, 88, was found, with signs of violence, inside a home on Avinguda Mossèn Jacint Verdaguer in the town of Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.