By Chris King • 27 December 2022 • 5:05

Piers Morgan's Twitter currently hacked with digusting messages appearing

Television host and celebrity Piers Morgan appears to have had his Twitter account hacked, with disgusting X-rated messages being tweeted from it.

Television personality Piers Morgan appears to have had his Twitter account hacked. His user name has been changed to ‘Michael’ and a tirade of disgusting messages using X-rated language is currently being tweeted from his personal account.

If you are easily offended it is recommended that you do not attempt to open his page. This activity has been going on for around 45 minutes so far.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.