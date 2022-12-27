General Alexei Maslov: Second 'sudden death' of high-ranking Russian military officers in 48 hours Close
BREAKING: Piers Morgan’s Twitter currently hacked with X-rated messages being tweeted non-stop

By Chris King • 27 December 2022 • 5:05

Piers Morgan's Twitter currently hacked with digusting messages appearing

Television host and celebrity Piers Morgan appears to have had his Twitter account hacked, with disgusting X-rated messages being tweeted from it.

 

Television personality Piers Morgan appears to have had his Twitter account hacked. His user name has been changed to ‘Michael’ and a tirade of disgusting messages using X-rated language is currently being tweeted from his personal account.

If you are easily offended it is recommended that you do not attempt to open his page. This activity has been going on for around 45 minutes so far.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

