Champion’s welcome for Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni as he arrives home in Mallorca

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 13:06

Argentina team manager, Lionel Scaloni arrived home in Mallorca fresh from victory at the World Cup in Qatar

RECENT World Cup champion, Lionel Scaloni touched down in Mallorca on Tuesday, December 27. Fresh from World Cup victory in Qatar, the Argentina’s Manager arrived back on the island where he spends most of the year, as a resident in Calvia.

Football fanatics welcomed Scaloni with cheers and posters as he arrived in Son Sant Joan Airport on Tuesday morning. Some asked for autographs while others took photographs with the latest Manager to lead his team to victory at the World Cup.

Scaloni also had an emotional reunion with his wife and two sons who welcomed him back home.

The World Cup champion has a long history with the island, playing as a right-back for Mallorca during the 2007-2008 season. He is best known for his nine year stint playing for Deportivo La Coruña until 2006.

The 44-year-old trainer celebrated Christmas with family in his hometown of Pujato after returning to Buenos Aires to a hero’s welcome. Although his contract as national trainer has not yet been renewed, the President of the Argentinian Football Association assured he will remain in the position on Monday, December 26.