Climber dies in Malaga after a 60-metre fall from El Chorro

By Imran Khan • 27 December 2022 • 16:48

Climber dies in Malaga after a 60-meter fall. Photo by Pecold Shutterstock.com

The body of the climber was recovered on Tuesday, December 27, a day after he fell while ascending El Chorro in Malaga.

A climber attempting to summit El Chorro in Malaga’s Álora, died after he fell from over 60 metres, before hitting the ground.

According to a report in the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the incident took place on Monday, December 26 after the climber accompanied by a friend decided to scale the famous mountain in Andalucia.

Emergency services confirmed that a distress call was placed at 3.40 pm local time on December 26. They said that a person called informing them that his friend was in urgent need of medical assistance after he had been involved in an accident while climbing El Chorro.

The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (Greim) was immediately informed by the Guardia Civil, one of Spain´s law enforcement agencies, and a helicopter was sent to the location along with the Malaga Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The body was later located and recovered the day after, on Tuesday, as rescue teams searched the location, which was difficult to access. Authorities said that the body of the climber was found on a ledge and was rescued by a Griem helicopter. The member of the rescue team also found the partner of the climber who has placed the distress call. Authorities said that the other climber was not injured and did not require any medical assistance.

