By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 16:11

Real-life dog behind Dogecoin (DOGE) meme reportedly seriously ill. Image: Vitalii Stock/Shutterstock.com

THE real-life dog behind the infamous Dogecoin (DOGE) meme is reportedly seriously ill, according to the dog’s owner.

Kabosu, the dog behind the face of Dogecoin (DOGE), fell “dangerously” ill over Christmas.

“Apparently, the situation is very dangerous,” wrote Atsuko Satō, a Japanese kindergarten teacher and Kabosu’s owner, in an Instagram post.

“But it will be alright. It’s going to be alright.”

She added: “Because we get our power from all over the world! Thank you very much everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

The Shiba Inu dog became famous when Dogecoin creators Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer used the face of the dog on its cryptocurrency coin, which was also famously pushed by Twitter owner Elon Musk.

In fact, Markus shared the IG post from Satō on Twitter in which she revealed that Kabosu went to the vet on December 26.

“Not drinking or eating. Going to the hospital today,” the post read.

Markus wrote: “doge (kabosu) is sick 🙁 please send her and @kabosumama your ❤️ and 🙏 and good vibes ~”

doge (kabosu) is sick 🙁 please send her and @kabosumama your ❤️ and 🙏 and good vibes ~ pic.twitter.com/8IqnYWFhWN — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 26, 2022

People shared well wishes for the famous dog.

“I wish it was fake news. But it’s true…:( 💛🙏🐕‍🦺” one person wrote.

I wish it was fake news.

But it's true…:( 💛🙏🐕‍🦺 https://t.co/I54CEItmRh — Arthur (@ArturAndreevi4) December 27, 2022

Another person said: “I’m not ready for this. I can’t imagine the market will react well to this either. $doge”

I'm not ready for this. I can't imagine the market will react well to this either. $doge https://t.co/P4tPSULLNT — Bankrupt LLC (@BankruptLLC) December 27, 2022

While another person wrote: “Wishing swift recovery to the OG Doge. Much love 💜 from the #Dogechain team.”

Wishing swift recovery to the OG Doge. Much love 💜 from the #Dogechain team. https://t.co/HtvXzu3Msm — Dogechain💜 (Giving away a Tesla) (@DogechainFamily) December 27, 2022

