By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 14:40

Gandia's Tourist Offices receive the "S" seal of Tourism Sustainability. Image: Gandia City Council.

The three Tourism Offices of Gandia, one located in front of RENFE and the other two on the beachfront, have received the award from the Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE).

This award comes after passing a strict audit that verifies that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are applied by the tourism entities.

The SDGs that have been worked on and which are most applicable to the Tourist Information of Gandia have been to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for the youngest, to make cities more inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable and to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Gandia is one of the first tourist destinations in the Valencia Region to have this seal of quality in its tourist offices, where visitors and tourists often have their first contact with the city.

