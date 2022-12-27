By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 13:15

Gastronomic Centre of Murcia receives more than 900 applications for Christmas activities. Image: PhotoSGH/Shutterstock.com

The new space is located in the Romea Theatre building.

The Gastronomic Centre offers cooking workshops for children and adults and cheese, wine and beer tastings, during this festive season and, now, all the spaces have been fully booked.

The Centre is the core of a long-term strategic project to position Murcia as a gastronomic tourist destination.

The Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, confirmed that: “We are very satisfied with the success of the Municipal Gastronomic Centre’s proposal for the festive season, which will not remain just for Christmas but is part of a long-term strategic project to position Murcia as a gastronomic tourist destination.”

“From January, we will have an extensive agenda of activities related to gastronomy, designed for all the public”.

Among the activities that the space will host will be events where cuisine and local produce are the protagonists, training for the gastronomy sector and festivals and gastronomic events.

