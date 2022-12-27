Gun-related violence injures or kills 6,000 children in the U.S. during 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 December 2022 • 14:38

Gun violence protest - Image Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock.com

Gun Violence Archive confirmed that with less than five days to go to the end of the year that more than 6,000 children were the victims of gun-related violence in the U.S.

Confirming the figures on Tuesday, December 27, the not-for-profit that tracks shooting incidents, said that as of Monday 6,023 youngsters aged 17 or under had either been injured or had died in a shooting.

The breakdown of shootings shows that 1,629 youngsters died, 306 of those 11 and under with the youngest a five-month-old killed in a drive-by shooting whilst sitting in her car seat.

Teen injuries amounted to 3,731 and those aged nought to 11 668.

In total there have been 43,668 gun-related deaths in the U.S. during 2022 with 19,842 considered homicide. Another 23,826 took their own lives.

Perhaps most striking is that there were 630 mass shootings in the states and 36 mass murders involving a gun.

Gun Violence was set up to monitor shootings across the U.S. with the national government not keeping such data, that responsibility falls to individual states.

The incidence of gun-related violence in the U.S. remains very high with gun ownership at an all-time record. The current government has made some headway in limiting ownership and the type of gun that anyone can own.

Sadly it has done little to curb ownership levels or gun-related violence that has killed or injured more than 6,000 children.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.