27 December 2022

In keeping with tradition, Elche's residents visit the Living Nativity Scene. Image: Elche City Council.

Christmas day seemed the perfect date for the Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, to visit the opening of the Living Nativity Scene of Pobladores, Elche located in Traspalacio.

In keeping with tradition, hundreds of people from Elche attended the opening of this unique Nativity Scene in which the members of the Historical and Artistic Association of Pobladores recreate various biblical passages, from the arrival of the Holy Family to the Adoration of the Three Wise Men.

Around thirty people bring to life the Living Nativity Scene, which recreates, in addition to the nativity scene, Herod’s palace and a Jewish village with its dwellings, market and shops such as an inn, rotisserie, wine cellar, bakery and a new decoration shop, where you can buy items such as chestnuts, a wide variety of bread and sweets.

The Living Nativity Scene can be visited on December 29, from 11:30.AM until 2:00.PM and from 5:30.PM until 8:30.PM; on December 30, from 5:30.PM until 8:30.PM; and on December 31 and January 6 from 11:30.AM until 2:00.PM.

