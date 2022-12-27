By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 16:28
International Classical Ballet Company to perform the renowned Swan Lake in Malaga. Image: Cervantes Theatre.
Odette and her companions transform into swans under the spell cast by the evil sorcerer, Baron von Rothbart. Their days are spent gracefully gliding on a lake only to return to their human form at night.
The great classical ballets to the music of P.I. Tchaikovsky began their triumphal path in 1877.
More than 100 years ago Diaghilev’s company achieved international fame for the brand ‘Russian ballets’. The International Classical Ballet offers us its versions of these great classics with magnificent international soloists.
For more information or ticket enquiries go to the website: www.teatrocervantes.com or call (+34) 952 22 41 00.
The ballet will be performed on Friday, December 3,0 at 8:00.PM at the Teatro Cervantes, Calle Ramos Marín, S/N, Malaga, 29012.
The Cervantes Theatre is in the heart of Malaga City, a stone’s throw from the Picasso Museum and the popular Plaza de la Merced.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.