By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 16:28

International Classical Ballet Company to perform the renowned Swan Lake in Malaga. Image: Cervantes Theatre.

Swan Lake tells the story of young Prince Siegfried who falls in love with Princess Odette.

Odette and her companions transform into swans under the spell cast by the evil sorcerer, Baron von Rothbart. Their days are spent gracefully gliding on a lake only to return to their human form at night.

The great classical ballets to the music of P.I. Tchaikovsky began their triumphal path in 1877.

More than 100 years ago Diaghilev’s company achieved international fame for the brand ‘Russian ballets’. The International Classical Ballet offers us its versions of these great classics with magnificent international soloists.

For more information or ticket enquiries go to the website: www.teatrocervantes.com or call (+34) 952 22 41 00.

The ballet will be performed on Friday, December 3,0 at 8:00.PM at the Teatro Cervantes, Calle Ramos Marín, S/N, Malaga, 29012.

The Cervantes Theatre is in the heart of Malaga City, a stone’s throw from the Picasso Museum and the popular Plaza de la Merced.

