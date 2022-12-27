By Guest Writer • 27 December 2022 • 13:09

Showing off the gifts outside the Charity shop Credit: Roland

THOSE La Cala de Mijas Lionhearts have done it once again as they put together special goody bags for 40 local families who needed a bit of extra cheer at this time of the season.

Bags containing a wide selection of gifts, food and drink were lined up outside the shop for local charity Caritas to distribute to the various families in need.

Apart from this, there were special boxes of gifts for 30 children, shoe boxes containing the name and age of the child was on at the outside. Inside there were lots of gifts for that particular child according to their age.

This was the brainwave of Lions Julie Barry and Sandie Tavendale who oversaw the whole event with co-operation from Ange and the volunteers in the Lions Charity Shop.

The food and drinks were all donated by supporters and sponsors and special thanks must go to the ladies of Miraflores Golf who have been collecting items unceasingly throughout the year.

Their next fundraiser is at Restaurant El Olivo on January 13 and as the Charity shop is closed until January 7, anyone who would like to make a reservation in the meantime can call Dave Greenwood on 672 584 489 or Anne Bowles 607 879 450 between 10 am and 2 pm daily.

