Mallorca NIBS: News in Brief from the Mallorca region

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 17:57

Magic of Mariah

Passengers on a Christmas Eve flight from Palma de Mallorca to Madrid were treated to a special rendition of Mariah Carey’s huge hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by Andrea, a young air hostess, who rapidly went viral.

Lost love

A Dutch woman who has spent the last 25 years living on the Caribbean island of Curaçao has launched an appeal to find the subject of her summer romance 32 years ago. Claudia Schepers hasn’t stopped thinking about the man since.

Powering up

Nissan have taken a step towards a sustainable future with their first electric battery workshop in Mallorca, which has now started work. The laboratory will work to identify problems and repair electric and hybrid vehicles with battery problems.

Missing appeal

The family of missing Miguel Roldán Llinás have released a desperate appeal for information from the public to help in the search for the 34-year-old. The musician went missing in Palma on Christmas Eve and has not returned home yet.

Cycling crash

Two cyclists aged 65 and 66 were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car between Campos and Porreres. The couple were rushed to hospital in Manacor by emergency services who arrived on the scene shortly after 9am.

Rafa’s review

International Mallorcan tennis superstar, Rafa Nadal confirmed his continued commitment to the sport and quashed rumours of retirement in a recent interview. As well as on-court brilliance, Nadal had a busy 2022 with the arrival of his first child.