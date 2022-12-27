By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 17:01
Manacor Town Hall restores stone dedicated to Mossen Baltasar Pinya on Carrer Conies. Image: Manacor City Council.
The restoration work was begun by Maria del Mar Riera and was completed between October and November 2022.
Mossen Baltasar Pinya Forteza was born in Manacor on May 15, 1896. He was ordained priest in 1921 and immediately assigned to the rectory of Bunyola. In 1927 he was transferred to the parish of Valldemossa as curate and years later, in 1930, he moved to work in the parish church of Nostra Senyora dels Dolors in Manacor, where he also worked as an organist until his death.
From a very young age, he worked as a journalist for the newspaper La Almudaina and the later Diario de Mallorca newspaper. In 1960 he founded his own magazine, Perlas y Cuevas, in which he published sections such as “Historia de Manacor” (History of Manacor),
