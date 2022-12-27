By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 14:29

Murcia has more than 30 nativity scenes to experience the most traditional Christmas. Image: Lukrecja/Shutterstock.com.

A total of 33 nativity scenes are on display in Murcia, which is the result of work passed down from generation to generation.

The city offers the possibility of visiting 14 nativity scenes and a further 19 scenes in the surrounding districts.

Murcia has prepared an informative guide with visiting hours and locations, available on the website masnavidadquenunca.es.

The Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, added that the website “will help to project one of the greatest exponents of our intangible heritage, linked to the customs of our land, passed down from generation to generation.”

