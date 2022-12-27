Nerja mourns the tragic loss of valued member of the expat community

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 11:53

The expat community in Nerja have paid tribute to resident Gareth Arnold who tragically passed away in Anglesey

HEARTBROKEN residents all over Axarquía have offered their condolences and expressed their sorrow after Welsh police confirmed the death of a Nerja resident. 44-year-old Gareth Arnold’s body was found off Anglesey on Saturday, December 17, after he went missing from Holyhead.

Gareth Arnold was missing for several days in his home country of Wales before the tragic announcement was made. Welsh police released a statement saying “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that the body of a man was found in the water at Silver Bay. The man has now formally been identified as 44-year-old Gareth Arnold”.

Arnold was a valued member of the Nerja community where he lived with his wife and two sons. He will be remembered for his community spirit and incredible humanitarian work to support Ukrainian refugees in Axarquía.

Alongside a Ukrainian friend, Arnold helped to coordinate a campaign to bring more than 50 refugees by coach to the town. Arnold then directed community efforts to provide accommodation and essential items for the refugees, as well as helping them to integrate into life in Spain.