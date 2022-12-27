Nerja remains popular choice on property seeking programme ‘A Place in The Sun’

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 11:58

‘A Place in The Sun’ presenter, Danni Menzies returned to Axarquía to help more property seekers find a home

FAMED British property programme, ‘A Place in The Sun’ returned to the Axarquía region with a new episode which aired on Friday, December 23. Property seeker Fran and daughter Karina were enchanted by the Costa del Sol’s many charms and settled on a property in Nerja in the episode.

The programme started with a shock admission by the pair of property seekers who said they had never visited Nerja before deciding on the town as their dream property destination. They had been advised to try the location by friends and family.

Property seeker, Fran had a maximum budget of €230,000 as she set about the search, guided by expert presenter, Danni Menzies who showed them several beautiful properties. Fran explained she was searching for a home away from home where she could host family and friends.

Nerja continues to impress property investors with its beautiful architecture, sun-kissed coastline and mountains. The town is the perfect spot for expatriate residents with a huge foreign community, making up 30 per cent of the population, while the town retains a distinctly Andalucían cultural feel.