Orihuela’s Town Hall launches awareness campaign entitled “Animals are not gifts”

By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 13:27

The campaign has been brought in for the Christmas holidays to raise public awareness that an animal is not a gift.

Luis Quesada, the Councillor for Health, explained that this campaign aims to “raise awareness among the population, at the time of year when children are requesting gifts and that animals are not a toy. Animals feel and suffer just like people, and therefore they should be well cared for and not abandoned”.

The campaign is disseminated through posters installed in the city and on social networks, with images of various animals accompanied by phrases such as “Their main objective is to love you, what is yours?”, “Their life depends on you”, “Abandoning is never an option” and “Animals are not gifts. Don’t buy animals, adopt them.”

The councillor for Health confirmed that he is committed to adoption instead of buying animals and added that those who are interested in adopting, “can contact the animal protection centre managed by Asoka, by sending an email to [email protected]”

“This will start the process with a prior appointment in which the family’s situation and the type of animal they are requesting will be analysed in order to choose the one that best suits their needs. After a week of pre-adaptation and if the result is positive for both parties, the adoption will become effective. It should be borne in mind that a minimum of 1,000 animals pass through this centre every year”.

The councillor also confirmed that there is also the option of being a foster family for animals that are either going through a recovery process after surgery or treatment or that are waiting to be adopted.

