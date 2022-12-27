Repsol to maintain its fuel discount throughout the Winter in Spain

By Chris King • 27 December 2022 • 20:26

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss / Shutterstock.com

Despite the Government scrapping the 20 cents per litre fuel subsidy, Repsol announced that it will continue to offer discounts at the pumps in Spain this Winter.

Despite the Government of Spain announcing its decision today, Tuesday, December 27, not to maintain the 20 cents per litre discount on fuel, Respol has said it will continue to offer a discount at the pumps.

Repsol confirmed that customers using its Waylet payment scheme and loyalty application will still receive reductions throughout the winter.

From January 1 until March 31, 2023, the energy multinational will extend its discount of 10 cents per litre of fuel to users of this application. This will apply to motorists refuelling at the more than 3,300 service stations that the company has in Spain.

On March 16, 2022, Repsol was the first fuel supplier in Spain to voluntarily establish additional discounts to its other usual ones already established for years, as reported by larazon.es.

These reductions were later added to the state bonus launched on April 1, 2022. Since that date, Repsol customers have been able to benefit from savings of close to €440 million, which were ‘fully assumed by the company’, thereby reducing their commercial margins.

“With the aim of reinforcing its multi-energy offer, as soon as winter ends, Repsol will link these fuel discounts to the multi-energy offer that it maintains with its customers, offering exclusive advantages for being a Waylet user and customer of one of the electricity, gas, solar solutions, and electric mobility”, the company explained in a statement today.

Waylet is a mobile loyalty and payment application in Spain. It was launched in 2017 and currently has more than 5.5 million registered users.

“Waylet allows you to pay at any of the more than 3,300 Repsol service stations with functionalities such as refuelling without going to the checkout, managing electric vehicle recharging, paying quickly and safely from your mobile without contact and paying for regulated parking in more than 22 locations”, added the company.

It concluded: “Likewise, more than 4,400 businesses adhere to payment with Waylet including El Corte Ingles, Burger King, Popeyes, Paradores, First Stop, La Casa de las Carcasas, Federopticos, and Petuluku”.

