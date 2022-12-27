Rocketize is the presale Meme Token to buy, aiming to be less volatile than Floki Inu and Binance Coin

By EWN • 27 December 2022 • 12:54

Many traders are skeptical of venturing into the crypto market for several reasons. Mostly, it is because of the risk of riding the volatile market waves. The market volatility has caused quite a scare for some traders, especially the new ones.

It is no longer a myth that the crypto market is quite volatile. This is a compound effect of demand and supply, government regulations, social media hype, and investor sentiments. These factors influence the price volatility of the market.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) suffers from high volatility. It has had massive price fluctuations in the past. Floki Inu (FLOKI) fought against security problems faced in the market. It designed a platform to safely store users’ assets with private keys that users can only access.

It only failed to secure its price control. There are several reasons this happens, but one is its meme coin personality. The media hype driven by online communities directly affects the crypto to make such uncontrollable movements. Although Floki Inu (FLOKI) has a supply cap, it is susceptible to inflation.

Binance Coin (BNB) is another volatile coin. Well, this is because of the decentralized nature of the crypto space and because of investor sentiments. However, the research found that Binance Coin (BNB) is most profitable when undergoing long-term rather than short-term investments.

This was observed after viewing the charts of different time frames. However, Binance Coin (BNB) has coined a strategy to curb inflation which could help reduce its volatility. First, it adopts a ‘buy back and burn mechanism.’ This will eliminate the number of its tokens in circulation.

It is seen that inflation is addressed directly instead of volatility. This is because inflation influences prove fluctuations that cause market volatility. What better way to cushion the effect of volatility than to meet it at its source?

How Rocketize aims to be stable in a volatile market compared to Floki Inu and Binance Coin

Rocketize (JATO) is a new crypto aiming to be one of the top coins in the market. Although before it launched, it observed the need to be volatile for a while. Considering that it is a meme coin, it has designed some mechanisms to stabilize its price.

Rocketize (JATO) also operates on the Binance Smart Chain and adopts the same principles as the Binance Coin (BNB) after viewing the success of Binance Coin and a few others to reduce inflation and volatility. In addition, Rocketize also uses the ‘buy back and burn mechanism.’

Presently, Rocketize has a trillion tokens in circulation. It aims to reduce its total supply by 50% after it has been distributed to its users. Reducing its token amount will increase its demand as its price increases. The aim is to have a straight-line price graph.

With this in mind, every transaction is levied a 2% charge. While one and a half percent are given to its holders, the remaining will be burned.

How To Purchase JATO Tokens

Take the following steps to connect to this safe network:

Find rocketize.io by navigating there Find and click the “Enter Presale” button. Make sure you complete all the fields requested to create an account. Select the number of tokens you wish to purchase and be eligible to win some bonuses.

The referral bonus is one of the bonuses you might receive. Depending on how much was deposited by your referral, you win. You each receive $40 for every $100 spent. You can also make money depending on how much Fiat you spend. On the $100, $250, $500, $1000, and $2500 spent, you get 1%, 4%, 9%, 20%, and 45%, respectively.

Conclusion

The days of the crypto market being volatile may be behind us. Rocketize aims to achieve stability and will further advance its approach toward this cause.

To find out more about the Rocketize (JATO) token, check out the following links:

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido