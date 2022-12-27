By Imran Khan • 27 December 2022 • 13:16

Russian and DPR military attack reportedly kills more that 25 Ukrainian soldiers. Photo by Mojahata Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), j oint action with the Russian forces killed Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed weapons as well as military equipment.

More than 25 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed during a recent attack from the Donetsk People’s Republic Militia and the Russian military, as reported on Tuesday, December 27.

According to a report by Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti, more than 25 Ukrainian troops were killed and weapons along with military equipment were also destroyed in the attack.

The statement released in the report said, “Joint actions of the military personnel of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the following enemy weapons and military equipment: one tank (“T-64BV”), one self-propelled howitzer (“M-777″) and six units of armoured and automotive vehicles. Losses in the enemy manpower amounted to more than 25 people”.

The DPR Militia also said that another attack planned a day before against the Ukrainian forces, resulted in the death of over 20 people. Aside from that, they also reported that two Ukrainian tanks along with eight armoured vehicles were damaged.

Formerly known as the Russian separatist forces in Donbas, the DRP Militia is a pro-Russian paramilitary in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

This region has been fighting against the Ukrainian forces since the start of the Russian invasion by supporting the Russian military. They also helped the Russian military during the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia later annexed the region of DPR in September, 2022, and now the paramilitaries are being integrated into the Russian military.

The news comes after the DPR stated that since February, more than 4,000 civilians, including children, had been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

