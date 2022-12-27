Russia’s foreign minister claims U.S. and NATO out to destroy Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 December 2022 • 7:36
Sergei Lavrov - Image Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com
Speaking on Tuesday, December 27, Lavrov claimed that the actions of the collective West confirm the global nature of the crisis in Ukraine. He also went on to claim that Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is controlled by western forces.
He said: “It is no longer a secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country.
“For the sake of achieving this goal, our opponents are ready for a lot.”
He went on to accuse the U.S. of wanting to extract the maximum benefit from the war, which was to destroy Russia both militarily and economically. He added: “At the same time, Washington is solving an important geopolitical task – to break the traditional ties between Russia and Europe and further subjugate European satellites.”
The claim by Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister that the U.S. and NATO are out to destroy Russia were clearly aimed at a local audience with the government battling to retain support for a war that is becoming increasingly costly, both economically and in terms of the lives lost.
The statement also confirms earlier claims that NATO and its allies were responsible for the war, provoking Russia into invading Ukraine in an effort to protect its borders.
