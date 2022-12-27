By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 13:38

Santa Pola confirms Don Gabino's house has now become the property of the people. Image: Santa Pola City Council.

The Mayoress, Loreto Serrano, Confirmed: ” The house is the perfect enclave to show Santa Pola residents and visitors a historic building and to become a cultural meeting point for talks, exhibitions, etc.”

The house is located at the junction of Calles Elche and Marques de Molins and was built at the beginning of the 20th century.

It is a ground-floor house that stands out for its cornice and balustrade and was part of a group of three houses built in 1902 by the Ruiz Baile brothers.

It is an example of the bourgeois architectural model of the period and houses a courtyard typical of Valencian constructions of the time as well as decorative carpentry work. The walls are covered with tiles typical of the area and its doors end in an arch, typical of Mozarabic architecture.

