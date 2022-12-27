By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 13:07
DGT offer this recommendation when buying second-hand car in Spain. Image: fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock.com
The DGT has offered a specific recommendation for people looking to buy a second hand car in Spain, which has become more popular since the prices of new cars became more expensive in recent years.
The DGT recommends that second-hand car buyers request a report on the vehicle from the electronic headquarters of the Directorate General of Traffic.
Once they access the DGT’s electronic site, with an electronic identifier such as [email protected] Pin or electronic ID, the buyer can obtain different types of reports.
This is free and contains basic data, such as the date of the vehicle’s first registration in Spain or some incidents regarding its condition (such as charges that prevent it from circulating).
This provides all the administrative information available on the vehicle, such as the identification of the owner, the municipality where the vehicle is registered, the vehicle’s MOT history, mileage, number of owners, charges, etc. It also provides technical data, the EuroNCAP score and maintenance.
This report focuses on the vehicle’s technical data such as power, fuel type, maximum masses, MOT inspection history, EuroNCAP score, etc…
This report is used to find out information on any charges or limitations that may be recorded in the vehicle registration for the vehicle consulted and affect, for example, a change of ownership.
These reports, according to the DGT, are incredibly important to prevent second-hand car buyers from being cheated.
The information from the DGT follows advice from Euro Weekly News about how to sell your second-hand car quickly for a good price.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
