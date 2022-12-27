The long-awaited works on giving Placa d’Espanya a facelift finally becomes a reality

By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 16:09

The long-awaited works on giving Placa d'Espanya a facelift finally become a reality. Image: Palma City Council.

The Councill for Infrastructures, Angelica Pastor, explained that “this work is long-awaited and much needed.”

“The Placa d’Espanya covers 8,100 square metres, but the work needs to cover an area of 12,000 square including Carrer Caputxins and the surrounding area.”

“We are giving a new pavement to the Placa that will be safer; we are renovating the entire fountain, which is old and emblematic. We are renovating all the gardening and also the street furniture so that it has a new look but with the same placement and composition of the elements.” the councillor confirmed.

“The aim of this work is to respond to and resolve historical problems with a project that will enable the entire Placa to be covered and improve a nerve centre of the city.”

The councillor added: “The timetable for the works is scheduled to begin at the end of January or beginning of February and will be carried out sector by sector and involve an investment of €330,000.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.