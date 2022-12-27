“Throughout the festive season we must not forget about recycling” confirms EMAYA

By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 15:55

Ramon Perpinya, president of the cleaning company, EMAYA. Image: Palma City Council.

Ramon Perpinya, president of the cleaning company, EMAYA, has called on the public to help keep Palma city clean during the festivities for Christmas and New Year.

He confirmed: “Going out for a party, going out or celebrating at home should not be synonymous with littering, we must remember to always leave our waste in the bin, use the paper bins and never leave waste on the ground.”

“Throughout the festive season we must not forget about recycling either, we must continue to separate cardboard, packaging and organic waste and put them in their respective bins. We must also make an effort to reduce waste, avoiding unnecessary packaging and wrapping, reusing and, above all, not wasting food.”

Ramon also reminded us that Palma is in a drought pre-alert situation and that we must avoid unnecessary water consumption even during the festive season: “We must not forget that since November, given the lack of rainfall this autumn and the state of water reserves, we have been on high alert and it is our responsibility to reduce water consumption.”

