Tony-nominated musical theatre classic, Godspell, has now been transported to 2022

By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 16:44

ony-nominated musical theatre classic, Godspell, has now been transported to 2022. Image: Teatro del Soho.

Musical fans will be pleased to hear Godspell which has been transported from the 70s to 2022 under the superb production of Antonio Banderos is now showing in Malaga.

The musical which is running until the end of January can be seen at the Teatro del Soho, C/Cordoba 13, 29001, Malaga.

Godspell opens in a place that could as well be a theatre warehouse as a ramshackle neighbour’s barnyard. Here we discover our characters, a young theatre company, performing a play for the audience. Everything is apparently normal, but both the play and the context in which it takes place will show us that it is not.

Through each of the characters and their respective encounters with Jesus, we will revisit the Gospels of the New Testament, beginning a personal journey of no return.

Tolerance and respect for those who are different, the need to build and weave community support networks, compassion for any human being, sustainable and shared wealth, the freedom to be and to choose, co-responsibility in the construction of a good life for all, the right to make mistakes and start again, to grieve with the suffering of others, to live whole, to laugh, to love, to sing, to play and to live until we die.

And, at the end of the journey, when we feel that everything is over, that darkness floods everything, Godspell reminds us that there is hope, that everything starts again, and that out there there is a new passion.

For more information or to book tickets head to the website teatrodelsoho.com, email [email protected] or call (+34) 952 42 91 73.

